A Stolen Car is Found in Kennewick with Drugs Inside

A stolen car was found with drugs inside in Kennewick

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stolen vehicle near 7th Avenue and Fir Street last night in Kennewick.

Deputies say they discovered drugs inside the stolen Silver Pontiac Grand Prix shortly after they arrived. After the Benton County Sheriff's Office investigated the scene, the vehicle was returned to the owner. Investigators believe that the car was taken by someone who knew the owner of the vehicle.

It was a busy night in the Tri-Cities for Law Enforcement

The stolen car caped off a busy night for the Benton County Sheriffs Department as they also responded to crashes caused by the rainy and foggy weather near Plymouth Road, south of Kennewick.