Camper Survives Challenger in Kennewick Crash

It was quite the scene on Saturday night the 14th when Kennewick Police arrived near the the intersection of W 4th Ave. and S Union St. They found an orange Dodge Challenger off the roadway and in the yard of a residence.

After the Challenger left the roadway it came to a stop after crashing into a parked camper on the property.

As Kennewick Police were transporting the driver to the hospital he was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. After the driver was seen at the hospital Kennewick Police transported him to the Benton County Jail where he was booked on the charges.

