Kennewick Man Arrested For Rape of a Juvenile

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says it has arrested a 23-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a middle-school aged girl several years ago. Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a home off the 2500 Block of West Entiat Ave. That's near where West Clearwater Ave and North Yelm Street meet.

The assault was reported to police by the juvenile back on January 27th. After that, police investigating and found probable cause to arrest the suspect, who has not been identified. The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team located the suspect at the aforementioned home and took him into custody without incident. He's been booked into the Benton County Jail for the alleged crime of Rape of a Child 1st Degree,

Police are now asking for your help in this case. If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call the Kennewick Police Department non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number : 23-007249

