Juvenile Male Shot, Staggers Into Pasco Store For Help

(Pasco, WA) -- The Pasco Police Department was frantically searching for a suspect Monday night, after a juvenile male is shot multiple times near a busy shopping center near 20th and Court Street around 6:30pm.

attachment-Pasco Shooting 3-6 3 loading...

The actual shooting took place near 22nd right off an apartment complex, with the boy able to stagger into a Rite Aid store located in the shopping plaza. The store immediately called 9-1-1 and both police and fire came rushing to the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The motive for the shooting is unknown, but police say right now, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public

attachment-Pasco Shooting 3-6 2 loading...