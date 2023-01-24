Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland

The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland.

Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his vehicle to move a tire from the roadway. The Microsoft executive was shot multiple times at close range while his daughter remained in the vehicle. Gardner-Fernandez and Bridegan were married in 2010 but divorced in 2016 and shared two children.

How do we know Gardner-Fernandez is in Tri-Cities?

Gardner-Fernandez was seen in an Instagram video posted to the account for Marla's Cookie Co in West Richland by Whitesand LLC. Whitesand is owned by Gardner-Fernandez's parents, Shelli and Sterling, with construction being completed on the home.

Battles over custody of the children, along with financial elements related, ensued in family court until Bridegan's death in February of last year. The investigation into the murder has continued and both Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and her husband Mario Fernandez are suspects in the killing. Authorities have not been able to gather enough evidence to formally charge or arrest either, but it has been reported that there is a big break in the case, making an arrest this week possible.

We will continue to update this story.