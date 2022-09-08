W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

Suspect vehicle (WRPD) Suspect vehicle (WRPD) loading...

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery.

Tuesday morning robbery leaves victim tied up

West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber.

Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.

The gunman made the victim give him a number of valuables, then he tied up the victim's legs to prevent him from possibly chasing him as he fled.

The man was able to get the ropes off and raced to the front door just in time to see the suspect get into a black Honda Civic and speed away from the scene. WRPD says the image in this story is from a neighbor's surveillance camera.

The victim was not hurt

WRPD says fortunately the victim did not suffer any injuries but was obviously shaken by the incident. Police say they realize the image is not the greatest, but they're hoping it will help. Investigators did not say if there was any possible connection between the robber and the resident, or if it was simply a random choice.