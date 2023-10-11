US Postal Service Announces Holiday Shipping Deadlines!

The US Postal Service on Wednesday, Oct. 11th released its holiday package shipping deadlines, so you will know when you have to send items to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

Now you know when you have to send it by

Not only has the USPS released its calendar for when people need to send packages, but they also said this year there will be no holiday peak or demand surcharges. In the past, these were added expenses to ensure on-time holiday delivery.

Get our free mobile app

If you are sending packages in the lower 48 US states (minus Alaska or Hawaii) here's the delivery deadline schedule:

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

If you are sending packages to Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

For Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

And for military deliveries for men and women serving our county in the US Armed Forces:

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

For international or overseas deliveries, the USPS says those delivery dates vary depending on locations. They have a special international mail page, which can be seen by clicking here.