Suspect(s) Still Sought in Fatal Richland NYE Shooting

Scene in Richlland where fatal shooting took place (RPD)

The search continues for the suspect(s)

Richland Police say a man died from gunshot wounds

New Year's Eve, around 9 PM Richland Officers responded to 1702 Jadwin Ave. for a report of gunfire. The location is where the Columbia Park Apartments are, across the street from Chief Jo Middle School.

Upon arrival, officers found a young Hispanic male, said to be between the ages of 19-22, who had been shot.

Despite life-saving efforts by Richland EMS, the man died at the scene. Police did not say how many times he had been shot.

Witnesses at the scene said following the gunfire, they saw multiple persons running away from the scene.

The following day, January 1st. RPD released an update saying they had finished processing the scene, but so far in the investigation, no suspects had yet been located. RPD did not say if they had any leads.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.