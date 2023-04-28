Mesa, WA Woman Gets 25 Year Prison Term for 2022 Murder

Brinson (FCSO-Franklin County jail) Brinson (FCSO-Franklin County jail) loading...

The incident occurred on August 4th, 2022 in Mesa. Thursday, April 27th, the suspect was sentenced to prison.

Mesa woman gets 25 years

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutors Office reports a 25-year (300-month) prison sentence was handed down for Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, related to the death of Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson.

August 4th, 2022, FCSO Deputies began to search the area of 1st. Street in Mesa after receiving a tip from a third-party person that a missing woman was possibly deceased.

After a preliminary search and investigation, Kathleen Brinson's body was located near a home, and evidence pointed at Chloe Brinson as the prime suspect.

The suspect was located a number of hours later in Morrow County OR. She was extradited to Franklin County, and jailed on August 11th, 2022. Following further investigation and court proceedings, the Franklin County Prosecutor reported the standard sentencing range for Murder in the First Degree was between 271 and 361 months, both parties agreed to 300.

Judge Sam Swanberg said the facts of the case were shocking, and disturbing, and "showed a disregard for the sanctity of human life."