Pasco’s Winterfest Celebration Underway

Coming off the heels of the Winter Wonderland celebration in Richland and the Hometown Holiday Day Parade in Kennewick, you can count on something festive happening in the Tri-Cities until the end of the new year.

The City of Pasco is in the middle of its Winterfest celebration.

"It's more of week-long celebration versus a one-day thing. What we have going on is the Winterfest Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt. That's where we put some big candy canes in different locations every day and send out some clues." Recreation Service Manager Brent Kubalek said.

Those who find the candy canes get entered into a drawing for prizes. You can find clues to the whereabouts of the candy canes by going to the City of Pasco's Facebook page.

Free holiday movies are being shown tonight (12/6) and Saturday morning (12/9) at 9am at Fairchild Cinemas.

"It's the newest animated Grinch movie. There are multiple theaters. The first one shows at 6, but don't worry. We have new movies starting every 10 minutes until 7:00," Kubalek said. "Everybody who goes will get a free small popcorn."

Topping things off is the Winterfest downtown celebration at Peanuts Park in the Farmers Market area, starting at 3pm.

"We'll have musical groups, singing and entertainment going. We'll have games and a little train ride. We'll have craft and food vendors, information booth, good bites to eat and of course, there will be Santa." Kubalek added.

And speaking of Santa, Mr. and Mrs. Clause will visit with families in the miniature village in Richland's John Dam Plaza from 6 to 8pm every Friday and Saturday through the 23rd of this month.

Richland Miniature Village loading...

"There's also a drop box for kids of all ages to drop off their letters to Santa, but please don't forget to include a return address because each one of those letters is hand replied back to the sender." Gail Everett, City of Richland Communications Specialist said.

If you're unable to come down to see Santa, you can still to stop by John Dam Plaza anytime to see the holiday display and its 50-thousand lights.

Richland John Dam Plaza loading...

