Stay Out of Speed Traps: Radar Detectors – Allowed or Not in WA, ORE, and CA

Is Radar Detector Use Allowed in WA, ORE, and CA?

I was walking in my neighborhood in Kennewick and I noticed my neighbor had a radar detector on his dashboard.

I was always under the assumption that radar detectors were illegal in Washington and was surprised by the actual law.

Get the Facts on Radar Detector Use in the Pacific Northwest

I thought I'd dive in and dispel some misconceptions about radar detectors and their legality in Washington, Oregon, and California.

Starting with Washington State, radar detectors are legal for use in passenger vehicles. This means that drivers in Washington can utilize radar detectors to enhance their ability to detect speed-monitoring devices employed by law enforcement but radar detectors are prohibited in commercial vehicles.

What Is The Law In Oregon When It Comes To Radar Detectors?

Moving south to Oregon, the use of radar detectors is also legal for private vehicles. Similar to Washington, Oregon permits the use of these devices, allowing drivers to be informed about potential speed monitoring.

Commercial vehicles over 10,000 pounds are not allowed to have radar detectors. You should also be aware that if you mount your radar detector on the windshield, you might get pulled over as the state doesn't allow anything blocking your view.

What Does California Law Say About The Use Of Radar Detectors?

In California, however, the use of radar detectors in commercial vehicles is prohibited, while their use in private vehicles is allowed. California also warns of the same thing Oregon does, mounting your radar detector might block your view and that you could receive a ticket for that infraction.

So the good news, your radar detector is legal except for commercial vehicles in the PNW.

