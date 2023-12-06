Seattle’s One Of The Top 20 Cities For Adulterers

"Life is short, and it is up to you to make it sweet."

That's a quote from civil rights pioneer and American educator Sarah Louise "Sadie" Delany. It is the perfect quote to live your life by. To strive for the best and enjoy every minute of it.

"Life is short. Have an affair."

That's the quote from the adult website called Ashley Madison. The site is meant for married people to look for something to make life sweet outside of their own homes. The controversial online dating website flipped through its members' locations and narrowed down the top 20 cities across the U.S. that are higher in the Ashley Madison database.



Scanning the list, I was surprised not to see Los Angeles or San Francisco in the top 20. The response to this is that it might be so common in those cities that the discrete services that the website provides may not be needed.

So, where does Seattle fit into the Cheating Ranks?

At least according to Ashley Madison accounts, Seattle ranks as the 18th highest location in America. Just above Washington, D.C., and Portland, OR at 19 and 18, respectively. So if L.A. isn't number one, with all the talk of Hollywood scandals, etc., what is the top spot for cheating? Miami claims that title.



For the complete list and report given to FOX News, click here.

