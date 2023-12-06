Richland High School is Set to Host The Bomber Classic Boys Basketball Jamboree

The Bomber Classic will be held at Richland High School this weekend. The Bomber Classic is a boys' basketball jamboree that will feature some of Washington's premiere high school basketball programs. The games tip off Friday, December 8th at 4 PM and will wrap up on Saturday at 3 PM. The classic will also feature Junior Varsity, C, and Frosh games.

What to Watch for at the Bomber Classic

One of the top teams competing is the Camas High School Papermakers. Camas features one of the top players in Washington, Beckett Currie. So far this season, Currie is averaging close to 30 points a game. Another marquee team in the event is Meridan (Idaho) High School. Meridian lost to Lake City in the Idaho 5A State Finals last year.

Richland's Games against the Top Teams

Richland High School's Basketball fans can watch the Bombers take on Meridian on Friday at 8 PM in the Dewald Gym. The Bombers will then take on Camas on Saturday at 3 PM, also inside Dewald.

Bomber Classic Schedule

Friday, December 8th

Game Time Gym Home Team Away Team

4:00 PM Dawald Richland JV vs Mt. Spokane JV

4:00 PM Upper Richland C vs Mt. Spokane Frosh

6:00 PM Dawald Mt Spokane Varsity vs Camas Varsity

6:00 PM Upper Meridian JV vs Richland JV

8:00 PM Dawald Richland Varsity vs Meridian Varsity

8:00 PM Upper Richland Frosh vs Meridian Frosh

Saturday, December 9

Game Time Gym Home Team Away Team

11:00 AM Dawald Mt Spokane JV vs Meridian JV

11:00 AM Upper Meridian Frosh vs Mt Spokane Frosh

1:00 PM Dawald Meridian Varsity vs Mt Spokane Varsity

3:00 PM Dawald Richland Varsity vs Camas Varsity

*1st Team Listed is the home team (white uniforms)