One Tri-Cities Grocer To Survive Kroger/Albertson’s Sale

In September we shared the news of the plan that was disclosed regarding the purchase of Albertson's by Kroger and how it would impact stores in Washington State and in the Tri-Cities.

While we don't have new info which of the 104 stores in Washington State will be sold, we know which ones will not be sold to C & S Wholesale Grocers, who count the iconic chain Piggly Wiggly among their owned brands. We do know how this will affect shoppers at one supermarket chain in Tri-Cities.

What Do We Know?

We know that the sale of the 100 plus stores in Washington State and, over 400 Nationally, was to prevent Kroger from having to close stores and cost people jobs. Selling the stores to C & S doesn't guarantee that none of the stores will close, but it does decrease the likelihood that a large amounts of stores will shutter and resulting jobs lost.

The biggest thing revealed is that one iconic brand in the Tri-Cities will come out on the other side unscathed. The Fred Meyer Stores in Kennewick and Richland will not be part of the stores being sold by Kroger. In fact, Kroger is shielding all of the Fred Meyer Stores in the divestiture.

Kroger has told the Federal Trade Commission they have met all of the requirements to move forward with the merger. It could close in the next 30 days. Once regulators sign off then the 104 Washington Stores and 49 Oregon stores that are part of the C & S deal will be revealed.

If the $24.6 billion deal comes to fruition by the end of the first quarter of 2024, Kroger would become the second largest grocery chain in the United States, behind Walmart and just in front of Costco. Currently they are the fourth largest.