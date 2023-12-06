Popular Incandescent Christmas Lights Are NOT Banned in WA
Don't believe the hype. Incandescent Christmas lights are ok to use in the U.S.
You can't believe EVERYTHING you read. Don't throw out incandescent Christmas lights/bulbs. You can use them. It is true, that the Biden Administration has banned the sale of incandescent light bulbs, effective August 1st, 2023. However, not all incandescent bulbs are included in the ban. According to Christmas Light Source:
Good news for Christmas lights lovers: the ban does not apply to all incandescent light bulbs. For example, glass Christmas bulbs are not included in the ban, as they are not considered general-use lamps (bulbs). "General Use Lamps" are bulbs made to go in light fixtures. According to new standards, they have an E26 base and must emit a minimum of 45 lumens per watt.
The ban does not apply to specialty bulbs, such as grow lights, appliance bulbs, black lights, and bug lamps, and best of all, does not include Christmas lights.
Can you still decorate using your incandescent/glass bulbs?
Yes, you can still decorate using the bulbs of your choice until you run out of your stash. You don't have to throw them away.
While the phase-out of certain wattages of incandescent bulbs has taken place, it is essential to note that not all incandescent bulbs have been completely banned. Specialty incandescent bulbs, such as those used in ovens, refrigerators, and other specific applications, are still permitted for sale. Christmas lights fall under these lower wattage guidelines so, for now, incandescent bulbs are still available to light rooflines and Christmas trees.
