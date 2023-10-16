Largest EV Charging Station in US is Powered by Diesel Generators

The diesel generators for CA charging station located behind this facility (google street view) The diesel generators for CA charging station located behind this facility (google street view) loading...

According to reports from multiple sources, the largest EV charging station in the US (and some say the world) is actually powered by diesel generators. The are located behind this gas station, next to the charging area.

A facility in CA is hooked up to generators, according to sources

Cowboy State Daily and SFGate are reporting the 98-bay charging area in Coalinga, CA is apparently hooked up to and powered by diesel generators hidden behind a nearby gas station. According to Cowboy State Daily:

"Investigative journalist Edward Niedermeyer discovered that the station was powered by diesel generators hidden behind a Shell station. Reporters at SF Gate tried to find out how much of the station's electricity was from the generators, but couldn’t get a response from Tesla."

The large charging facility is not attached to any solar panel farms, to aside from the generators, it would have to run off California's power grid.

Not the first such facility in the US

Cowboy State Daily also reports there are numerous similar examples around the US. In Houston, at the Whole Foods grocery location, charging bays were installed in the very front of the store, displacing handicapped parking. Generators to power the chargers were located behind the store, and whenever someone would hook up and recharge, the units behind the store would kick on.

Another report out of Kansas indicates a coal-fired power plant in Desoto, Kansas will not be retired as planned until an alternative energy source can be found to operate a massive EV battery plant. The coal-fired plant is the only area source that can supply the power needed to operate the Panasonic factory.

