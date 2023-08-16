Motorist Caught Speeding at 107-MPH on SR 240 in Richland

I'd never believe it, however, I do trust Washington State Patrol.

Who needs to get to work in record time? I'm talking 107-mph speed. I saw it posted on Twitter this morning, that Washington State Patrol conducted an emphasis patrol on what's known as the "Hanford 500." Complaints received were regarding commuters speeding on State Route 240 in Richland.

After the two-hour emphasis patrol this morning, the results are:

- 21 speeding citations

- 5 aggressive vehicles cited

- 1 no drivers license

- 3 commercial inspections, 1 driver placed out of service

And, get this...The TOP speed was 107-mph in the 65-mph zone! You know the driver who got that ticket is regretting this morning's poor choice. it's going to be a hefty fine!

