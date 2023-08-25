Ma Nature Packs One More Painful Punch for the PNW-Are You Ready?

I thought the dog days of Summer were officially over, but I am wrong, again.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service Pendleton-Facebook National Weather Service Pendleton-Facebook loading...

Mother Nature isn't through torturing us. Another couple days of triple digit heat is forecast for Sunday and Monday in Tri-Cities, Washington. According to the National Weather Service, temps will heat up beginning Saturday, followed by 80s on Tuesday to finish out the week.

The first day of fall is Saturday, September 23rd.

Canva Canva loading...

Fall activities in Tri-Cities are the best! From trick or treating on Halloween to all the fall festivals, and various pumpkin patches, there's a lot happening in Eastern Washington for all ages. Of course, one of my favorites is Middleton Farms Fall Festival, featuring a corn maze and more!

Canva Canva loading...

I can't wait for those delicious pumpkin donuts! The hay ride is amazing and there are so many activities! It's always a blast for everyone at Middleton Farms in Pasco.

For more family fun activities and areas to check out, go to: visittri-cities.com.

Canva Canva loading...

You can definitely accommodate any person. If you want to visit alpacas one day or relax on the riverfront, pick your fun! The variety in Tri-Cities is amazing! Whether it's triple digit heat or below zero, we've got the FUN. From amazing festivals to beautiful scenic hiking trails and bike paths, we're pretty fortunate.

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know.

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities