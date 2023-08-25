Ma Nature Packs One More Painful Punch for the PNW-Are You Ready?
I thought the dog days of Summer were officially over, but I am wrong, again.
Mother Nature isn't through torturing us. Another couple days of triple digit heat is forecast for Sunday and Monday in Tri-Cities, Washington. According to the National Weather Service, temps will heat up beginning Saturday, followed by 80s on Tuesday to finish out the week.
The first day of fall is Saturday, September 23rd.
Fall activities in Tri-Cities are the best! From trick or treating on Halloween to all the fall festivals, and various pumpkin patches, there's a lot happening in Eastern Washington for all ages. Of course, one of my favorites is Middleton Farms Fall Festival, featuring a corn maze and more!
I can't wait for those delicious pumpkin donuts! The hay ride is amazing and there are so many activities! It's always a blast for everyone at Middleton Farms in Pasco.
For more family fun activities and areas to check out, go to: visittri-cities.com.
You can definitely accommodate any person. If you want to visit alpacas one day or relax on the riverfront, pick your fun! The variety in Tri-Cities is amazing! Whether it's triple digit heat or below zero, we've got the FUN. From amazing festivals to beautiful scenic hiking trails and bike paths, we're pretty fortunate.