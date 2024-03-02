Which Seattle Mariners Baseball Logo is Your All Time Favorite?

The Seattle Mariners have been around since 1977 with many different logos, but which one was your favorite?

Even though the Seattle Mariners was not created until 1977, baseball has had its grip on the northwest since the late 19th century. The Mariners played their first game in Seattle on April 6, 1977, to a sold-out crowd of 57,762 at the Kingdome. They were shut out by the California Angels 7–0 and things were not much better early on. Even though the Seattle Mariners have gone through long droughts and are the only team in Major League Baseball to never even get to the World Series, fans have stayed loyal all these years. The Mariners have gone through 4 major logo design changes since 1977 with many other secondary and optional logos as well. The current modern logo is an 8-pointed compass that rests on a baseball. A wordmark “SEATTLE MARINERS” encircled in a northwest green ring with metallic silver, then white, and then metallic silver outline. It was changed in 1993 and has lasted until today. Do you remember all the previous logo changes from the Seattle Mariners past? Which ones were your favorite?

Seattle Mariners Logo History