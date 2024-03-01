Could This Washington State High School Be the Closest Thing to Hogwarts?

Peek Inside This Washington State High School That Looks Like Hogwarts

Harry Potter fans, brace yourselves for a magical realization—an unassuming high school in Tacoma, Washington, has been quietly sitting on the secret of being the Pacific Northwest's very own escape to Hogwarts.



rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Tacoma Washington Has Its Own "Mythological" High School Worth Checking Out

Stadium High School, with its uncanny architectural resemblance to the fictional wizarding school, is quite the wonder, and worth exploring if you ever get a chance to take a road trip to see the school.

Get our free mobile app

If you are a little curious about how the school came to be, it was once a storage facility after the original builders ran out of money to complete it.

The story begins with the tale of an accidental wizard—well, not quite, but in 1891, when the Great Northern Railway’s president decided to build a grand hotel on Tacoma's northern hillside.

The Tacoma School District purchased the building in 1904 and as they say, the rest is history.

Stadium High School is perchéd atop a hill in Tacoma and bears the hallmarks of an ancient Gothic marvel—towers, turrets, crenellations, and even a grand courtyard.

By Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4573363 By Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4573363 loading...

Lined with intricate woodwork and stained glass, the building invites you into a world of magic and wonder, much like Hogwarts does for Harry and his friends.

Did the architects, Hewitt & Hewitt, intend for their creation to have such a mystifying allure? We may never know, but the result could not be more spellbinding.

By Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34722083 By Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34722083 loading...

You might know Stadium High School because it's been featured in the teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You from the 1990s.

According to Wikipedia, even though the school looks like Hogwarts, it functions inside like a typical high school in the Pacific Northwest.

So if you ever get a chance, check out Washington State's version of Hogwarts right here in the great PNW.

READ MORE: Famous Guests Of The Marcus Whitman Hotel In Walla Walla

Book It : Oregon Hotel Has Amazing Star Trek-Themed Room Wow! Take a peek inside this amazing Star Trek-themed room that you can book in Bend Oregon. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

10 Stunning Views: Wenatchee WA Airbnb Feels Like A Rom-Com Film Set Peek inside this amazing Airbnb rental near Wenatchee, Washington. Just imagine the romantic winter memories you could create staying here! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals