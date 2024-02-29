6 Amazing Things And Places Idaho Offers That Washington State Doesn’t

Check Out Six Places And Things That Idaho Has That Washington State Doesn't

If you are up for a great road trip this summer, why not check out some of Idaho's unique offerings? As a kid growing up in the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley, I straddled the line between Washington and Idaho.



What Is The Difference Between Idaho And Washington State? Here Are Six Items

Some of my favorite places include the River of No Return near Riggins Idaho and the gigantic Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls Idaho.

Idaho does have a lot of charm and there are some cool differences between Washington and Idaho.

I don't want to forget to mention Silverwood Theme Park where Washingtonians escape over the Idaho border for fun.

When travelers speak of the Pacific Northwest, images of lush forests, the Cascade Range, and Puget Sound often come to mind. However, the region is more than Seattle.

Just over the border from Washington lies a state just as breathtaking, but distinct in its own right. Idaho - the Gem State - sparkles with a unique tapestry of natural wonders and cultivated charm that sets it apart from its northern neighbor.

So I thought I'd give you six places that you'll find in Idaho and not in Washington State

With its tech meccas and bustling cities, Washington is a wonder in its own right.

Yet, Idaho beckons with a genuine invitation to experience a side of the Pacific Northwest that is often overshadowed.

From the mighty Tetons to the rolling potato fields, from urban sanctuaries to isolated slices of geologic history, Idaho is an enigmatic and charming companion to Washington State.

Happy Travels!

