2024 is a "Leap Year," and the 29th day of February marks leap day. The concepts of "Leap Year" and "Leap Day" have a long history, and different cultures have developed customs and celebrations around the day.

Here is a look at five interesting facts about the "Leap Year" and "Leap Day."

Leap years happen every four years to keep our modern-day Gregorian calendar in alignment with the Earth's revolutions around the sun. This additional day is added to February, creating a "leap day" on February 29th. On February 29th, Leap Day is often associated with traditions and folklore. One such tradition is that women can propose marriage to men on this day, known as "Bachelor's Day" or "Leap Year Proposal." People born on leap day, February 29th, are called "leaplings" or "leapers." Since leap day occurs only once every four years, leaplings often celebrate their birthdays on February 28th or March 1st in non-leap years. Some regions and cultures celebrate Leap Day with special events and festivals. For example, Anthony, Texas, and Anthony, New Mexico, hold a combined "Anthony Leap Year Capital of the World" festival every leap year. Additionally, organizations may offer special promotions or deals on leap day. The Roman calendar, attributed to Julius Caesar in 46 BCE, introduced the concept of leap years. Caesar's astronomers calculated the solar year to be approximately 365.25 days, adding an extra day every four years to account for the fractional difference. This calendar, known as the Julian calendar, was widely adopted in the Roman Empire.