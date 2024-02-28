Can You Legally Burn Tumbleweeds on Your Property in Washington State?

Is it legal to burn tumbleweeds on your property in Washington State?

It's a popular question since the high winds have taken over and these nasty tumbleweeds have accumulated in our yards. How do we take care of these pesky things? Recently, I had a challenging time parking at the Tri-Cities airport due to tumbleweeds. I didn't know who to call. It's definitely an issue.

What's the law say when it comes to taking care of tumbleweeds?

Homeowners in Benton and Franklin Counties are permitted to burn tumbleweeds. According to the City of Pasco, wind-blown tumbleweed burning is allowed (outside city limits) during a burn day. Rules must be followed.

The fire must not include any prohibited materials. (See PROHIBITED MATERIALS section).

The fire must not include vegetative materials hauled from another property in an area where burning is prohibited.

No windblown tumbleweed fire may be ignited and fires must be extinguished during an emergency burn ban in a geographical area where:

The Washington State Dept. of Ecology or the City of Pasco has declared a period of impaired air quality or

Appropriate fire protection authorities have declared a ban because of high fire danger.

When taking care of tumbleweeds on your property: please note:

A person capable of extinguishing the fire must attend it at all times, and the fire must be extinguished before leaving it.

No fires are to be within fifty feet of structures. This is particularly important because tumbleweeds burn fast and hot.

Permission from a landowner, or owner's designated representative, must be obtained before starting an outdoor fire on someone else's property.

If you have any question about removing tumbleweeds on your property in Benton County go here, In Franklin County go here.

