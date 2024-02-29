Washington Is the 2nd Worst State to Be Poor from a Tax Perspective
Do Low-Income Workers Pay More Taxes Than Upper-Income Workers In WA?
Tax season is here and I'll be the first to admit that I owe taxes every year. My wife and I have grown children and even as homeowners, we've got nothing we can deduct to escape paying a few thousand every year in taxes.
How Much Taxes Do Low-Income Workers Pay In Washington State?
I even double-checked, I've paid more taxes than some former Presidents. It doesn't seem very fair since my wife and I are not even close to being rich. It might not surprise you but Washington State residents who are lower-income have a bigger tax burden than you might expect.
According to our friends at WalletHub, many taxes — including property taxes, sales taxes, and some state and local taxes, are regressive.
That means they take more money out of the pockets of Americans in the lower- and middle-income brackets than from wealthier families.
Nationally, people in the least-wealthy fifth of the population pay around 11.4% of their income in state taxes, while the richest one-percenters pay 7.2%.
So it might not come as any surprise to these statistics but WalletHub breaks it down:
Tax Burden in Washington (1=Best, 25 =Avg.):
- 50th – Low-Income Earners (13.91% of Income)
- 47th – Middle-Income Earners (11.96% of Income)
- 21st – High-Income Earners (8.98% of Income)
As you pay your taxes in Washington State this year, it's a somber reminder that we are in the same boat together when it comes to paying taxes and that tax relief would be a welcome respite from our lawmakers if possible - I'm looking at you, Newhouse.
For the full report, please visit: http://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-be-rich-poor-from-a-tax-perspective/11257/