Kennewick Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Homicide Investigation

• 3 suspects arrested in the murder of a Kennewick resident

• It's believed the victim is deceased

• The body hasn't been located

Kennewick Police have arrested 3 suspects in the murder of a 38-year old man.

The three suspects are in custody in the disappearance and possible murder of a Kennewick resident. Oscar D. Munos hasn't been seen since December 31st, 2023. Police believe Munos is deceased.

Police developed probable cause on February 22nd to arrest 23-year old Michael Golden, 54-year old Kari Golden, and 33-year old Coral Y. Ochoa-Hernandez.

They were booked at the Benton County Jail. Kari and Coral were arrested for suspicion of Rendering Criminal Assistance 1st Degree. Michael was booked for suspicion of Murder 2nd Degree.

The remains of Munos haven't been found.

Investigators are still searching and investigating leads. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tip can be made online at kpdtips.com.

