Boggan’s Oasis Is the Best Washington State Diner You’ve Never Heard Of

Take A Road Trip To Boggan's Oasis, The Best Little Diner You Haven't Heard Of

Off the beaten path in Washington State, you'll find the best piece of apple pie and a great milkshake. In the corner of the state lies the best little diner you've never heard of.



Travel State Route 129 In Washington State And Discover Boggan's Oasis

I've often talked on the radio about my childhood and my days in the foster care system.

My foster parents were Pearl and Russell Boggan who owned Boggan's Oasis outside of Anatone Washington at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade along State Route 129 (SR 129)

At the very bottom of the grade, some 43 miles from Clarkston Washington, and about six miles from the Oregon border, you'll find the Boggan's Oasis. It truly is an oasis in the middle of nowhere.

In my childhood, the restaurant was split in half from living quarters to the diner, all in the same oblong building. My foster mom was the master of the Apple Pie and her cooking was legendary. Travelers would come from all around to experience her amazing food.

After my foster dad had passed, my foster mom sold the property and the next owners refurbished the restaurant and the living quarters vanished into a dance floor and a regular pool hall with the renovation.

Boggan's Oasis is truly a one-of-a-kind place to visit. The original building burned to the ground several years ago but the owners rebuilt and then sold the property. The Oasis is still there, like an amazing time capsule for a kid who once lived within her walls.

I can tell you this, the food is still great and the now-added cabins and guided fishing tours and trips are worth checking out.

It's one of my favorite places to visit for a milkshake and I'm sure many biker clubs in Washington State are quite aware of this little hidden gem on the edge of Washington State but for me, I call it home.

If you ever make it to the Oasis, they've got an amazing wall of photos, see if you can spot me in the pictures, I'm on the wall and it's one of my most cherished memories.

