4 Ways on How to Handle a Tailgater in Washington State

Here Are Four Tips On How To Stop A Tailgater In Washington State

We've all been there, driving on Highway 240 in Washington State or wherever, when you see in your rearview mirror a car speeding up to you.



If All Else Fails, Can You Contact Washington State Law Enforcement On A Tailgater?

Your first instinct when you get a tailgater on your car's bumper is to hit the brakes and let them hit you but we all know how that'll turn out plus messing up your ride isn't an option.

So here are four tips I dug up for you to deal with a tailgater in Washington State:

The first step in handling a tailgater is to remain calm and focused. It's natural to feel irritated or anxious when someone is driving too closely behind you, but it's important to stay composed.

Avoid slamming on your brakes or making sudden lane changes, as this could lead to an accident. Instead, try to maintain a consistent speed and signal clearly if you need to change lanes.

Another tip for dealing with a tailgater is to increase your following distance from the car in front of you.

This will give you more room to slow down safely if needed and may encourage the tailgater to pass you instead of continuing to follow closely behind.

Remember that it's better to arrive at your destination a few minutes late than risk getting into an accident due to aggressive driving.

If the tailgater continues to follow too closely despite your efforts to create space between your vehicles, consider pulling over and allowing them to pass.

Find a safe place to pull off the road, such as a designated turnout or rest area, and let the other driver go ahead. It's not worth putting yourself at risk just because someone else is driving recklessly.

In some cases, it may be necessary to contact law enforcement if you feel unsafe or threatened by a persistent tailgater.

Dial 911 or pull over at a safe location and call the non-emergency police line for assistance.

Provide as much information as possible about the situation, including the make and model of the other vehicle, their license plate number if visible, and any dangerous maneuvers they have made.

Hopefully, these tips helped you, and remember, we've all had to deal with an obnoxious tailgater a time or two ourselves.

