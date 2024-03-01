Kennewick Police Arrest Suspect in 2023 Homicide

Last night Kennewick Police wrote another chapter in a six month murder investigation when they caught up with, and apprehended, a suspect in the crime.

Just before 10pm on August 5th 2023, Kennewick Police were called to the 2600 block with W. 6th Ave for reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found 36 year old Daniel Bueno with a gunshot wound. Bueno later died at an area hospital.

Since then police have been looking for information, and the individual(s) involved in Daniel's death. Police, through investigation, were able to develop probable cause on a suspect for Murder in the 2nd Degree. Yesterday, Kennewick Police located their suspect at 400 S. Conway in Kennewick.

KPD, the KPD Criminal Apprehension Team, on duty Tri-City Regional SWAT, KPD K9 and METRO Detectives identified their suspect, 25 year old Katelynn Vinson, at the scene. Vinson fled and initiated a pursuit that crossed into Pasco and Richland.

Police had already developed probable cause to arrest Vinson on a felony harassment charge for threatening to kill another person on Wednesday. Vinson was in a vehicle with 39 year old Joe Gonzalez, who fled the vehicle when the pursuit reached Richland. Gonzalez was arrested by RPD.

Vinson then took the wheel and kept driving until the vehicle was disabled. At which time she was taken into custody. Richland Police Department, Pasco Police Department, West Richland Police Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and the METRO Drug Task Force all assisted in the apprehension.

Vinson was booked into the Benton County Jail for murder in the 2nd degree, felony harassment and attempting to elude. Gonzalez was booked into the Benton County Jail for rendering criminal assistance and attempting to elude.