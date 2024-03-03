The Terrifying Tale of Oregon’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

Read About Dayton Leroy Jones, Oregon's Most Notorious Serial Killer

Serial killers have long captured the public's fascination with their heinous crimes and chilling motives and as a kid growing up in the 80's in Washington State, the Green River Killer still hadn't been caught.

Police Make Arrest In BTK Murders Getty Images loading...

Oregon Along With Washington State Has Its Fair Share Of Serial Killers

I remember being terrified as a little kid in Washington State. Still, little did I know at the time, that Oregon has also been home to several of the most notorious serial killers in history.

Among them, one name stands out as the most terrifying - that of Dayton Leroy Rogers, a man whose brutal acts shook the state to its core.

Get our free mobile app

Dayton Leroy Rogers, also known as the "Molalla Forest Killer," was convicted of murdering at least six women in the 1980s.

Canva Canva loading...

His victims were often young women working in the sex industry, making them vulnerable targets for his sadistic urges.

Oregon Department of Corrections, Salem, Oregon, United States. - http://docpub.state.or.us/OOS/searchCriteria.jsfSID#: 3746005Last Name: RogersFirst Name: Dayton, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57523156 Oregon Department of Corrections, Salem, Oregon, United States. - http://docpub.state.or.us/OOS/searchCriteria.jsfSID#: 3746005Last Name: RogersFirst Name: Dayton, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57523156 loading...

Rogers' modus operandi was particularly gruesome - he would torture his victims before ultimately killing them and he was connected to the bodies by making himself a "screwdriver" alcoholic drink.

The details of his crimes are too graphic to recount here, but suffice it to say that they sent shockwaves through Oregon at the time. He stabbed one of his victims 11 times in the breasts, abdomen, and back.

Canva Canva loading...

Rogers' reign of terror ended in 1987 when he was finally apprehended by law enforcement. However, even behind bars, his legacy lives on as one of Oregon's most prolific and terrifying serial killers.

If you are curious if Dayton Leroy Rogers is still with us, he's incarcerated. Still, his death penalty judgment has been overturned four times, then on December 13, 2022, Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of everyone on Oregon's death row to life without parole.

The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History Every state is known for something. Florida has swamps and beautiful weather, Iowa has wrestling and corn, New York has Manhattan and Brooklyn-style pizza, Maryland has crabcakes. Washington has apples, wine, IPAs, and serial killers. This article is not meant to glorify these evil people in any way, just shed some light on a bizarre Washington truth. From Bundy to the Green River Killer, these are twelve of the deadliest killers in Washington state history. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen