The Terrifying Tale of Oregon’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
Read About Dayton Leroy Jones, Oregon's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Serial killers have long captured the public's fascination with their heinous crimes and chilling motives and as a kid growing up in the 80's in Washington State, the Green River Killer still hadn't been caught.
Oregon Along With Washington State Has Its Fair Share Of Serial Killers
I remember being terrified as a little kid in Washington State. Still, little did I know at the time, that Oregon has also been home to several of the most notorious serial killers in history.
Among them, one name stands out as the most terrifying - that of Dayton Leroy Rogers, a man whose brutal acts shook the state to its core.
Dayton Leroy Rogers, also known as the "Molalla Forest Killer," was convicted of murdering at least six women in the 1980s.
His victims were often young women working in the sex industry, making them vulnerable targets for his sadistic urges.
Rogers' modus operandi was particularly gruesome - he would torture his victims before ultimately killing them and he was connected to the bodies by making himself a "screwdriver" alcoholic drink.
The details of his crimes are too graphic to recount here, but suffice it to say that they sent shockwaves through Oregon at the time. He stabbed one of his victims 11 times in the breasts, abdomen, and back.
Rogers' reign of terror ended in 1987 when he was finally apprehended by law enforcement. However, even behind bars, his legacy lives on as one of Oregon's most prolific and terrifying serial killers.
If you are curious if Dayton Leroy Rogers is still with us, he's incarcerated. Still, his death penalty judgment has been overturned four times, then on December 13, 2022, Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of everyone on Oregon's death row to life without parole.
The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen
HORRIFIC: The Ten Most Notorious Serial Killers In Texas
Gallery Credit: Tommy Paradise, Townsquare Media, Canva, YouTube Click2Houston, YouTube KSAT 12, YouTube True Crime Recaps, YouTube True Crime Reporter Podcast And TV, YouTube KHOU 11, YouTube Rob Gavagan