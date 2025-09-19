Grant County Fire Burns 10 Acres North of Moses Lake
Firefighters in Grant County responded to a wildland fire Thursday afternoon.
Grant County Sheriff's Office said the blaze started around 1 p.m. in the 5000 block of Highland Road, which is about 16 miles north of Moses Lake.
The fire consumed about 10 acres and a collection of debris fire officials initially thought was a mobile home, but the sheriff's office confirmed it as a pile of debris.
Fire crews mopped up the fire by 2:45. The Grant County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.
