Grant County Fire Burns 10 Acres North of Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters in Grant County responded to a wildland fire Thursday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said the blaze started around 1 p.m. in the 5000 block of Highland Road, which is about 16 miles north of Moses Lake.

The fire consumed about 10 acres and a collection of debris fire officials initially thought was a mobile home, but the sheriff's office confirmed it as a pile of debris.

Grant County Sheriff's Office
Fire crews mopped up the fire by 2:45. The Grant County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.

