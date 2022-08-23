Washington State Graduate Shows His Cougar Pride In The Most Unique Way

An alumnus of Washington State University is such a fan, he found the most unique way to welcome back this year's incoming student body.

credit: mark showalter credit: mark showalter loading...

You Can Follow Mark's Flight Plan As He Recreates The WSU Cougars Logo

As students filter into Pullman Washington this week, one former graduate of Washington State University is such a fan, he had to show his Cougar pride in a pretty amazing way.

Mark Showalter, a WSU graduate from 1984 loves flying his Cessna Skylane 182P and he devised a flight plan that makes a huge WSU logo in the sky, like an Etch A Sketch, it can be seen on tracking screens.

Think Of The Flight Plan As A Giant Etch-A-Sketch In The Sky

Mark was recently asked about the idea behind the flight plan and here is what he said:

"There are a few reasons. First, the sky can be a very large Etch-a-Sketch, perfect for creating the logo. Second, Jim Walden's famous quote about how being a #Coug is infectious. Third, the timing -- classes start Monday and the home Washington State Football opener is two weeks after. Finally, we all take great joy in seeing wheat fields that have been used to display Coug pride. I find myself without a wheat field, so I use the sky."

According to Mark, the flight's time from Richland Airport and back is 4 hours, 8 minutes, covering a distance of 492 nautical miles.

Here's what Mark said about constructing the flight plan and logo:

"The Cougar head logo is one of the most beloved but complex logos. This wouldn't be near the challenge if I had to fly just a couple of circles or the few straight lines it would take to make a block W. With the introduction of new flight tracking tools, it allows us to see flight paths like we couldn't before."

We say kudos to you Mark and you can take a look at the complete logo and flight plan below as posted by Washington State University.

