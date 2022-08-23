Richland Assault-Gun Firing Suspect Tries to Escape in Columbia River

Richland Police chased a would-be felonious suspect all the way from Stevens Drive to Howard Amon Park before fishing him out of the river.

Incidents began with the suspect punching a store clerk

Around 5:15 PM Officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Stevens Drive, where they learned a male suspect had punched a female store clerk, apparently for no reason.

The man then went to a nearby restaurant on the same block, caused a disturbance and pulled out a gun, and fired it into the ceiling. The man, identified as Jacky Sharp (age and hometown not given) then fled on foot.

Man flees to Columbia River, takes a dip

Sharp then made his way to Howard Amon Park, where he ran down the boat launch and entered the water in an attempt to elude capture. Due to the circumstances, Dive Rescue and other marine officers were called to assist.

Finally, after an hour in the water, Sharp surrendered to Police without incident. He's now in the Benton County jail facing multiple felony charges. It's not yet known what triggered him to commit the assault and gun play.