There have been a bunch of popular movies that were filmed in Oregon that you may not have known about. It’s pretty cool to find out that a movie you’ve seen (and hopefully loved) was filmed in your hometown or pretty close to your home state. We found one of the top most filmed movie locations in the world, and it’s in the wide open spaces on the borderline between Washington and Oregon.

THE COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE

Popular Movies Filmed in the Columbia River Gorge Area Oregon Canva loading...

Anyone who has ever been to the Columbia River Gorge or explored the trails and waterfalls nearby has already seen one of the most filmed locations in the world. Powerhouse movies that were major box office hits had movie location scouting managers choose this gorgeous place for the movie screen, “gorge” pun intended.

Which one of these spots close to the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon have you been to?

MOVIES FILMED IN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OREGON

Multnomah Falls Waterfalls

The first Twilight movie was chosen to be filmed here in 2008 by location management scouts.

Parts of the movie Twilight were filmed in Columbia River Gorge Temple Hill Entertainment, Maverick Films. Goldcrest Film Finance, Aura Films via Amazon Prime Video loading...

Latourell Falls

This 2008 movie starring Charlize Theron, Michael Kenneth Williams, Robert Duval, and Viggo Mortensen as the lead, was filmed here.

Parts of The Road were filmed in Columbia River Gorge in Oregon 2929 Productions via Amazon Prime Video loading...

Eagle Creek Trail

A few scenes of this animated film were taken from on-site locations at Beacon Rock, located in the Columbia River Gorge vicinity.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey Walt Disney Pictures via Amazon Prime Video loading...

Bridge of the Gods

Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Gabby Hoffman were a part of the crew in a 2014 movie that was filmed in several Oregon locations, including the Columbia River’s Bridge of the Gods.

Parts of the movie Wild were filmed in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon Pacific Standard, River Road Entertainment, TSG Entertainment via Amazon Prime Video loading...

Bonneville Dam

Oregon’s big Bonneville Dam was filmed for scenes in this cult classic movie from the 80s. It starred Ally Sheedy, Steve Gutenberg, Fisher Stevens, and Tim Blaney as the lovable voice of robot Number 5.

Short Circuit Movie Producers Sales Organization, The Turman-Foster Company via Amazon Prime Video loading...

Eagle Creek Trail

This scenic area in the Columbia River State Park was a film location of Stand By Me, starring John Cusack, River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, Keifer Sutherland, Jerry O’Connell, and Richard Dreyfuss. Another nearby location at Beacon Rock State Park was also chosen for this classic 80s movie.

Parts of the movie Stand by Me were filmed in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon Act III Productions via Amazon Prime Video loading...

These movies were filmed on locations at Multnomah Falls, the Bonneville Dam, and the Bridge of the Gods near the Columbia River Gorge.

