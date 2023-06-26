1 of the Most Filmed Locations in the World Is Between OR and WA
There have been a bunch of popular movies that were filmed in Oregon that you may not have known about. It’s pretty cool to find out that a movie you’ve seen (and hopefully loved) was filmed in your hometown or pretty close to your home state. We found one of the top most filmed movie locations in the world, and it’s in the wide open spaces on the borderline between Washington and Oregon.
THE COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE
Anyone who has ever been to the Columbia River Gorge or explored the trails and waterfalls nearby has already seen one of the most filmed locations in the world. Powerhouse movies that were major box office hits had movie location scouting managers choose this gorgeous place for the movie screen, “gorge” pun intended.
Which one of these spots close to the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon have you been to?
MOVIES FILMED IN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OREGON
1.
TWILIGHT
Multnomah Falls Waterfalls
The first Twilight movie was chosen to be filmed here in 2008 by location management scouts.
2.
THE ROAD
Latourell Falls
This 2008 movie starring Charlize Theron, Michael Kenneth Williams, Robert Duval, and Viggo Mortensen as the lead, was filmed here.
3.
HOMEWARD BOUND: THE INCREDIBLE JOURNEY
Eagle Creek Trail
A few scenes of this animated film were taken from on-site locations at Beacon Rock, located in the Columbia River Gorge vicinity.
4.
WILD
Bridge of the Gods
Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Gabby Hoffman were a part of the crew in a 2014 movie that was filmed in several Oregon locations, including the Columbia River’s Bridge of the Gods.
5.
SHORT CIRCUIT
Bonneville Dam
Oregon’s big Bonneville Dam was filmed for scenes in this cult classic movie from the 80s. It starred Ally Sheedy, Steve Gutenberg, Fisher Stevens, and Tim Blaney as the lovable voice of robot Number 5.
6.
STAND BY ME
Eagle Creek Trail
This scenic area in the Columbia River State Park was a film location of Stand By Me, starring John Cusack, River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, Keifer Sutherland, Jerry O’Connell, and Richard Dreyfuss. Another nearby location at Beacon Rock State Park was also chosen for this classic 80s movie.
OTHER MOVIES FILMED NEAR THE COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE
These movies were filmed on locations at Multnomah Falls, the Bonneville Dam, and the Bridge of the Gods near the Columbia River Gorge.
THE X-FILES: FLIGHT OF THE FUTURE
BANDITS
ZERO EFFECT
MAVERICK
FOOLS RUSH IN
FOREST WARRIOR
THE HUNTED
