If you haven’t heard of Eagle Creek Trail in the Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, you’re in for a treat. It’s a hiker’s paradise famous for its stunning scenery and breathtaking waterfalls.

Eagle Creek Trail #440 begins just off exit #41 near Cascade Locks and requires a $5.00 vehicle pass. These can be purchased online or on-site. It’s a popular hike and most weekends from early spring through the fall are very busy. Weekdays might be best to have limited traffic on your hike. The trail isn’t recommended for children, dogs, or anyone afraid of heights – some portions have no guardrail with steep cliff sides.

Along the way, you’ll hear and see Eagle Creek below and run into small and large waterfalls. Two of the most popular falls are Punch Bowl Falls and Tunnel Falls.

Punch Bowl Falls

About two miles up Eagle Creek Trail you’ll find a side trail to get to Punch Bowl Falls and as you can see from the image above, it is worth the stop. Besides, Multnomah Falls, Punch Bowl Falls is one of the most photographed waterfalls in the Pacific Northwest. The Punch Bowl amphitheater opens up wide and gives hikers an incredible view from the overlook. Watch your step and stay within the marked boundaries. Sadly, some don’t heed the warning and end up seriously injured.

Tunnel Falls

Those who choose to hike seven miles up the trail will come upon Tunnel Falls which drops 175 feet into a bowl. What’s unique about Tunnel Falls is that the trail goes behind the waterfall through a tunnel. The tunnel isn’t natural. It was blasted out in 1920 while the trail was being constructed.

How do I get to Eagle Creek Trail in Oregon?

The US Forest Service has all the information you need to plan your hike to see these amazing waterfalls and many others along the trail. Again, if you don’t like a crowded trail, your best bet would be a weekday trip.