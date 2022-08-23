Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Kennewick 17-Year-Old

2100 block North Rhode Island Court, area of fatal shooting (Google street view) 2100 block North Rhode Island Court, area of fatal shooting (Google street view) loading...

Tuesday afternoon August 23rd, Kennewick Police announced a pair of arrests made in a fatal shooting in April.

18-year-old facing 1st Degree Murder charge

Sgt. Joe Santoy of the KPD released information indicating that 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile are in custody for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera on April 28th.

On that day, around 5:15 PM, Police responded to the 2100 block of North Rhode Island Court for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they spotted multiple males running from the location. Despite a perimeter being set up, they were not able to capture any suspects.

The location is just a few hundred feet north of Gage Boulevard, just east of Steptoe near the Columbia Center Estates Park.

However, officers continued to work the case, and after arrest warrants were issued Monday, the arrests followed, according to Sgt. Santoy:

"Kennewick PD, with assistance from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Pasco Police Department, arrested the two suspects. Jacob Young Jr was arrested at a residence in the 9100 block of W Arrowhead Ave in Kennewick & the 15 year old juvenile male was arrested at a residence in the 900 block of N Beech Ave in Pasco."

Santoy said the investigation continues and more information is expected to be released soon.