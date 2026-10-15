Friday will be a special day as Townsquare Media will have the first of hopefully many more annual Radiothons to help the Children's Miracle Network.

You Can Make a Difference in a Local Child's Life This Friday

610 KONA and 102.7 KORD are asking our amazing listeners to donate to an amazing cause that benefits Children's Village in Yakima and the Children's Miracle Network.

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Here's How Tri-Cities Listeners Can Help Local Kids This Friday

We'll be broadcasting live from 6 AM until 10 AM Friday morning. You can make a real difference in the lives of children and families right here in Central Washington.

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Every donation helps support specialized pediatric care and family services through Children's Village at Multicare Yakima Memorial. Families from Benton and Franklin counties travel to Yakima for services.

You can really make a difference and we are going to make it easy for you to donate. You can call (888) 476-0363 or the website memfound.org/radiothon.

Let's come together as a community and let's help out those who need help in our community through a great orgranization like CMN.

All the money (100%) during this Radiothon stays local so you can feel good about your monetary donation on Friday.