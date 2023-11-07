Election Update for Benton/Franklin Counties
Benton and Franklin Counties have released the first round of results from the November 7, 2023 General Election.
Most of the races in Benton County are pretty much decided with about 20,000 ballots returned and another 20,000 still to count.
In Franklin County, some races are still too close to call with about 8,400 ballots returned.
Closely watched races include Benton County's Proposition One (public safety sales tax renewal) and the contest between Kari Williams and Katrina Waters for Richland School District Director #4. Williams earned her way into the general election from the primary after she and two other board members were ousted in a recall. She, however, is trailing in the race.
The next tally of votes is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th at 4pm.
Ballots will continue to be processed until certification of the election on November 28, 2023.
Here are the results for both Benton and Frankin Counties:
BENTON COUNTY
|Benton Proposition No. 1
|APPROVED
|13,478
|74.53%
|REJECTED
|4,607
|25.47%
|Benton, Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Diana Ruff
|14,300
|98.8%
|WRITE-IN
|173
|1.2%
|CITY OF WEST RICHLAND Council Pos. 5
|David Fetto
|1,395
|97.14%
|WRITE-IN
|41
|2.86%
|CITY OF WEST RICHLAND Council Pos. 6
|Fred Brink
|1,494
|98.48%
|WRITE-IN
|23
|1.52%
|CITY OF WEST RICHLAND Council Pos. 7
|Kate Moran
|1,111
|54.7%
|David Cole
|917
|45.15%
|WRITE-IN
|3
|0.15%
|City Of Prosser Council Pos. 4
|Jim Chesley
|285
|43.58%
|Maricela Sanchez
|369
|56.42%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|City Of Prosser Council Pos. 5
|Devin Matheny
|227
|36.15%
|Carolina Warwick
|399
|63.54%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.32%
|City Of Prosser Council Pos. 6
|Steven W Becken
|496
|98.22%
|WRITE-IN
|9
|1.78%
|City Of Prosser Council Pos. 7
|Anna Kellogg
|435
|68.29%
|Stephanie Groom
|198
|31.08%
|WRITE-IN
|4
|0.63%
|City Of Prosser Mayor
|Gary Vegar
|479
|71.92%
|Randy Taylor
|183
|27.48%
|WRITE-IN
|4
|0.6%
|City Of Kennewick Council Position 5 At Large
|Chuck Torelli
|4,515
|98.69%
|WRITE-IN
|60
|1.31%
|City Of Kennewick Council Position 6 At Large
|Brad Beauchamp
|4,172
|97.61%
|WRITE-IN
|102
|2.39%
|City Of Kennewick Council Position 7 At Large
|James (Jim) Millbauer
|3,219
|56.35%
|Ted Owens
|2,477
|43.36%
|WRITE-IN
|17
|0.3%
|City of Benton City Council Pos. 3
|David Sandretto
|212
|95.5%
|WRITE-IN
|10
|4.5%
|City of Benton City Council Pos. 4
|Sarah Funk
|197
|95.17%
|WRITE-IN
|10
|4.83%
|City of Benton City Council Pos. 5
|Dyana M. G. Alcazar
|201
|96.63%
|WRITE-IN
|7
|3.37%
|City of Benton City Mayor
|Len Burton
|153
|56.46%
|Jake Mokler
|116
|42.8%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.74%
|City Of Richland Council Pos. 1
|Jhoanna R. Jones
|4,227
|63.74%
|Allison Ball
|2,388
|36.01%
|WRITE-IN
|17
|0.26%
|City Of Richland Council Pos. 2
|Theresa A Richardson
|4,135
|61.57%
|Elizabeth "Liz" Vann-Clark
|2,564
|38.18%
|WRITE-IN
|17
|0.25%
|City Of Richland Council Pos. 5
|D. Shayne VanDyke
|4,406
|66.63%
|Gregery Levy
|2,186
|33.06%
|WRITE-IN
|21
|0.32%
|0
|City Of Richland Council Pos. 6
|Kurt H. Maier
|3,753
|56.45%
|Kent Madsen
|2,862
|43.05%
|WRITE-IN
|33
|0.5%
|City Of Richland Council Pos. 7
|Ryan Whitten
|3,840
|58.11%
|Joshua Short
|2,749
|41.6%
|WRITE-IN
|19
|0.29
|Fire District #1 Commissioner Pos. 1
|Trevor Phillips
|1,352
|99.05%
|WRITE-IN
|13
|0.95%
|Fire District #2 Commissioner Pos. 1
|JACK DERDERIAN
|251
|36.7%
|Barry G. Orth
|431
|63.01%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.29%
|FIRE DISTRICT #4 Commissioner Pos. 1
|AJ Hill
|859
|34.72%
|Michael Van Beek
|1,604
|64.83%
|WRITE-IN
|11
|0.44%
|GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Andrea Arteaga
|25
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Heather Garcia Mendoza
|24
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Javier Rodriguez
|3
|11.54%
|Chuck Stegeman
|23
|88.46%
|WRITE-IN
|GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Dan Hall
|25
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|Fire District #5 Revised Commissioner Pos. 1
|Randy Mercer
|28
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|Fire District #5 Revised Commissioner Pos. 2
|Kody Hartley
|28
|96.55%
|WRITE-IN
|1
|3.45%
|Fire District #6 Commissioner Pos. 1
|Jarrod L. Boyle
|54
|98.18%
|WRITE-IN
|1
|1.82%
|West Benton Regional Fire Authority Commissioner Position 3
|David Moon
|993
|98.9%
|WRITE-IN
|11
|1.1%
|West Benton Regional Fire Authority Commissioner Position 5
|Richard Clizbe
|997
|98.91%
|WRITE-IN
|11
|1.09%
|Port Of Benton Commissioner District 2
|Christy Rasmussen
|2,229
|43.73%
|Scott D. Keller
|2,855
|56.01%
|WRITE-IN
|13
|0.26%
|PORT OF KENNEWICK Commissioner District 3
|Skip Novakovich
|10,285
|98.36%
|WRITE-IN
|172
|1.64%
|Kennewick Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 1
|Sheila Dunlop
|7,872
|98.46%
|WRITE-IN
|123
|1.54%
|Kennewick Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 2
|Gary Long
|7,989
|98.85%
|WRITE-IN
|93
|1.15%
|Kennewick Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 3
|Scott Carpenter
|4,755
|48.41%
|Marvin Kinney
|5,022
|51.13%
|WRITE-IN
|45
|0.46%
|Prosser Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 1
|SUSAN L. REAMS
|1,458
|98.85%
|WRITE-IN
|17
|1.15%
|Prosser Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 2
|Keith Sattler
|1,476
|98.66%
|WRITE-IN
|20
|1.34%
|Finley School District 53 Director District 1
|DAWN SENGER
|259
|98.11%
|WRITE-IN
|5
|1.89%
|Finley School District 53 Director District 3
|Julie Bussell
|261
|98.12%
|WRITE-IN
|5
|1.88%
|Finley School District 53 Director District 4
|Timothy Goforth
|256
|98.46%
|WRITE-IN
|4
|1.54%
|KENNEWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT 17 Director No. 3
|Dustin Petersen
|2,700
|37.29%
|Michael Connors
|4,516
|62.38%
|WRITE-IN
|24
|0.33%
|KENNEWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT 17 Director No. 4
|Brittany Gledhill
|5,035
|69.81%
|Aaron Michele Massey
|2,151
|29.83%
|WRITE-IN
|26
|0.36%
|KENNEWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT 17 Director No. 5
|Josh Miller
|4,030
|57.74%
|Lisa Peppard
|2,925
|41.91%
|WRITE-IN
|24
|0.34%
|Kiona-Benton City School District 52 Director District 4
|Gina M. Warner
|542
|72.46%
|WRITE-IN
|206
|27.54%
|Paterson School District 50 Director No. 3
|Krista Goodall
|32
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|Paterson School District 50 Director No. 4
|Sarah Maddox
|31
|91.18%
|WRITE-IN
|3
|8.82%
|Paterson School District 50 Director No. 5
|Taryn Hartley
|28
|70%
|Pat Tucker
|12
|30%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 3
|Chelsie Beck
|5,547
|62.04%
|Nino Kapitula
|3,373
|37.73%
|WRITE-IN
|21
|0.23%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 4
|Katrina Waters
|5,067
|56.43%
|Kari Williams
|3,890
|43.32%
|WRITE-IN
|22
|0.25%
|RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 5
|Jill Oldson
|4,924
|54.82%
|Gene Nemeth
|4,041
|44.99%
|WRITE-IN
|17
|0.19%
|Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Michelle O'Brien
|746
|59.21%
|Petra Atilano
|512
|40.63%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.16%
|Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Frank Ver Mulm
|664
|52.61%
|Monica Burnett
|593
|46.99%
|WRITE-IN
|5
|0.4%
|Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Rick James
|532
|42.59%
|Brian Weinmann
|713
|57.09%
|WRITE-IN
|4
|0.32%
|Plymouth Water District Commissioner Position 1
|Steve C. Hale
|25
|92.59%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|7.41%
|Tri-City Estates Water Dist Commissioner Position 1
|Brandee Kandle
|40
|95.24%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|4.76%
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BENTON, FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT Judge Position 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin C
|Diana Ruff
|6,456
|99.02%
|WRITE-IN
|64
|0.98%
|Total Votes
|0
|PORT OF KAHLOTUS Commissioner, District 2
|William Harder Jr
|59
|85.51%
|Jon Andrewjeski
|10
|14.49%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|PORT OF KAHLOTUS Commissioner, District 3
|James D. Moore
|62
|98.41%
|WRITE-IN
|1
|1.59%
|PORT OF PASCO Commissioner, District 1
|Vicki Gordon
|6,303
|98.81%
|WRITE-IN
|76
|1.19%
|KAHLOTUS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 56 Director, District 1, Position 1
|Melanie Ayers
|52
|98.11%
|WRITE-IN
|1
|1.89%
|KAHLOTUS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 56 Director, At Large, Position 4
|Joe Roach
|52
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|NORTH FRANKLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. J51 Director, District 1, Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Patricia Walker
|473
|73.11%
|Ciera Valdez
|172
|26.58%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.31%
|NORTH FRANKLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. J51 Director, District 2, Position 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Terry Utecht
|527
|98.87%
|WRITE-IN
|6
|1.13%
|NORTH FRANKLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. J51 Director, District 5, Position 5
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Jon Fox
|529
|98.69%
|WRITE-IN
|7
|1.31%
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 147 - OTHELLO Director District 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Kelli E. Camp
|9
|25%
|Aaron Gerber
|27
|75%
|WRITE-IN
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 147 - OTHELLO Director District 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Chris Baginski
|34
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 147 - OTHELLO Director Position 5 - at large
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Thalia D. Lemus-Deleon
|20
|60.61%
|Isauro Pruneda Jr.
|13
|39.39%
|WRITE-IN
|PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1
|Steve Norberg
|1,603
|58.65%
|Vincent Guerrero
|1,128
|41.27%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.07%
|PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2
|John Kennedy
|550
|73.04%
|Gabriel Lucatero
|201
|26.69%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.27%
|PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR, AT LARGE, POS. 5
|Rosa Torres
|3,225
|43.11%
|Steve Simmons
|4,243
|56.72
|WRITE-IN
|13
|0.17%
|STAR SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 54 Director, At Large, Position 1
|Reed Wiswall
|16
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|STAR SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 54 Director, At Large, Position 2
|Steve Hallstrom
|16
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|STAR SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 54 Director, At Large, Position 3
|Nicole Van Hollebeke
|15
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 109 - WASHTUCNA Director Position 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Bridget Coon
|0
|WRITE-IN
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 109 - WASHTUCNA Director Position 2*
Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Derrick Kehn
|0
|WRITE-IN
|0
|SCHOOL DISTRICT 109 - WASHTUCNA Director Position 3
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Alta Hunt
|0
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CITY OF CONNELL Councilmember, At Large, Position 5
|Preston Hart
|128
|57.4%
|Patrice Hebel
|94
|42.15%
|WRITE-IN
|1
|0.45%
|CITY OF CONNELL Councilmember, At Large, Position 6
|Shelly Harper
|148
|66.37%
|David (Duey) Dixon
|74
|33.18%
|WRITE-IN
|1
|0.45%
|CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 2
|Michael Robitaille
|14
|70%
|WRITE-IN
|6
|30%
|CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 4
|James C Hagans
|13
|61.9%
|WRITE-IN
|8
|38.1%
|CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 5
|Maria Cruzan
|21
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 6
|Shirley L. Ayers
|10
|45.45%
|WRITE-IN
|12
|54.55%
|CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 2
|Agustin Garcia
|17
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 3
|Brandon Eveland
|17
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 4
|Jay Michael Dillard
|15
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 6, Mayor
|Jim Cronenwett
|17
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CITY OF PASCO DISTRICT 2 Councilmember, District 2, Position 2
|J.R. Campos
|344
|42.26%
|Charles Grimm
|470
|57.74%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CITY OF PASCO DISTRICT 3 Councilmember, District 3, Position 3
|Irving Lee Brown Sr
|649
|36.77%
|Leo A. Perales
|1,113
|63.06%
|WRITE-IN
|3
|0.17%
|CITY OF PASCO DISTRICT 5 Councilmember, District 5, Position 5
|David Milne
|1,216
|71.32%
|James Czebotar
|487
|28.56%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.12%
|CITY OF PASCO Councilmember, At Large, Position 7
|Peter Harpster
|3,588
|58.13%
|Kim Lehrman
|2,572
|41.67%
|WRITE-IN
|12
|0.19%
|FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 1 Commissioner, At Large, Position 1
|Burl Booker
|149
|98.68%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|1.32%
|FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 2 Commissioner, At Large, Position 2
|Don Hentges
|37
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 3 Commissioner, At Large, Position 1
|Todd Blackman
|867
|99.09%
|WRITE-IN
|8
|0.91%
|FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 3 Proposition No. 1
|Approved
|517
|46.87%
|Rejected
|586
|53.13%
|FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 4 Commissioner, At Large, Position 2
|Jim Klaustermeyer Jr.
|175
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CEMETERY DISTRICT 1 Commissioner, At Large, Position 2
|Rebecca (Becky) Cochrane
|52
|100%
|WRITE-IN
|0
|CEMETERY DISTRICT 2 Commissioner, At Large, Position 1
|Carol Lindner
|53
|17.67%
|Amy K. Thompson
|245
|81.67%
|WRITE-IN
|2
|0.67%
|HOSPITAL DISTRICT 1 Commissioner, District 1, Position 1
|Robert Andrews
|688
|99.42%
|WRITE-IN
|4
|0.58%
|HOSPITAL DISTRICT 1 Proposition No. 1
|Approved
|528
|61.54%
|Rejected
|330
|38.46%
