Election Update for Benton/Franklin Counties

Benton and Franklin Counties have released the first round of results from the November 7, 2023 General Election.

Most of the races in Benton County are pretty much decided with about 20,000 ballots returned and another 20,000 still to count.

In Franklin County, some races are still too close to call with about 8,400 ballots returned.

Closely watched races include Benton County's Proposition One (public safety sales tax renewal) and the contest between Kari Williams and Katrina Waters for Richland School District Director #4. Williams earned her way into the general election from the primary after she and two other board members were ousted in a recall. She, however, is trailing in the race.

The next tally of votes is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th at 4pm.

Ballots will continue to be processed until certification of the election on November 28, 2023.

Here are the results for both Benton and Frankin Counties:

BENTON COUNTY

Benton Proposition No. 1 APPROVED 13,478 74.53% REJECTED 4,607 25.47% Benton, Franklin Superior Court Judge Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Diana Ruff 14,300 98.8% WRITE-IN 173 1.2% CITY OF WEST RICHLAND Council Pos. 5 David Fetto 1,395 97.14% WRITE-IN 41 2.86% CITY OF WEST RICHLAND Council Pos. 6 Fred Brink 1,494 98.48% WRITE-IN 23 1.52% CITY OF WEST RICHLAND Council Pos. 7 Kate Moran 1,111 54.7% David Cole 917 45.15% WRITE-IN 3 0.15% City Of Prosser Council Pos. 4 Jim Chesley 285 43.58% Maricela Sanchez 369 56.42% WRITE-IN 0 City Of Prosser Council Pos. 5 Devin Matheny 227 36.15% Carolina Warwick 399 63.54% WRITE-IN 2 0.32% City Of Prosser Council Pos. 6 Steven W Becken 496 98.22% WRITE-IN 9 1.78% City Of Prosser Council Pos. 7 Anna Kellogg 435 68.29% Stephanie Groom 198 31.08% WRITE-IN 4 0.63% City Of Prosser Mayor Gary Vegar 479 71.92% Randy Taylor 183 27.48% WRITE-IN 4 0.6% City Of Kennewick Council Position 5 At Large Chuck Torelli 4,515 98.69% WRITE-IN 60 1.31% City Of Kennewick Council Position 6 At Large Brad Beauchamp 4,172 97.61% WRITE-IN 102 2.39% City Of Kennewick Council Position 7 At Large James (Jim) Millbauer 3,219 56.35% Ted Owens 2,477 43.36% WRITE-IN 17 0.3% City of Benton City Council Pos. 3 David Sandretto 212 95.5% WRITE-IN 10 4.5% City of Benton City Council Pos. 4 Sarah Funk 197 95.17% WRITE-IN 10 4.83% City of Benton City Council Pos. 5 Dyana M. G. Alcazar 201 96.63% WRITE-IN 7 3.37% City of Benton City Mayor Len Burton 153 56.46% Jake Mokler 116 42.8% WRITE-IN 2 0.74% City Of Richland Council Pos. 1 Jhoanna R. Jones 4,227 63.74% Allison Ball 2,388 36.01% WRITE-IN 17 0.26% City Of Richland Council Pos. 2 Theresa A Richardson 4,135 61.57% Elizabeth "Liz" Vann-Clark 2,564 38.18% WRITE-IN 17 0.25% City Of Richland Council Pos. 5 D. Shayne VanDyke 4,406 66.63% Gregery Levy 2,186 33.06% WRITE-IN 21 0.32% 0 City Of Richland Council Pos. 6 Kurt H. Maier 3,753 56.45% Kent Madsen 2,862 43.05% WRITE-IN 33 0.5% City Of Richland Council Pos. 7 Ryan Whitten 3,840 58.11% Joshua Short 2,749 41.6% WRITE-IN 19 0.29

Fire District #1 Commissioner Pos. 1 Trevor Phillips 1,352 99.05% WRITE-IN 13 0.95% Fire District #2 Commissioner Pos. 1 JACK DERDERIAN 251 36.7% Barry G. Orth 431 63.01% WRITE-IN 2 0.29% FIRE DISTRICT #4 Commissioner Pos. 1 AJ Hill 859 34.72% Michael Van Beek 1,604 64.83% WRITE-IN 11 0.44% GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Andrea Arteaga 25 100% WRITE-IN 0 GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Heather Garcia Mendoza 24 100% WRITE-IN 0 GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Javier Rodriguez 3 11.54% Chuck Stegeman 23 88.46% WRITE-IN GRANDVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 200 Director, District 4 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Dan Hall 25 100% WRITE-IN 0 Fire District #5 Revised Commissioner Pos. 1 Randy Mercer 28 100% WRITE-IN 0 Fire District #5 Revised Commissioner Pos. 2 Kody Hartley 28 96.55% WRITE-IN 1 3.45% Fire District #6 Commissioner Pos. 1 Jarrod L. Boyle 54 98.18% WRITE-IN 1 1.82% West Benton Regional Fire Authority Commissioner Position 3 David Moon 993 98.9% WRITE-IN 11 1.1% West Benton Regional Fire Authority Commissioner Position 5 Richard Clizbe 997 98.91% WRITE-IN 11 1.09% Port Of Benton Commissioner District 2 Christy Rasmussen 2,229 43.73% Scott D. Keller 2,855 56.01% WRITE-IN 13 0.26% PORT OF KENNEWICK Commissioner District 3 Skip Novakovich 10,285 98.36% WRITE-IN 172 1.64% Kennewick Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 1 Sheila Dunlop 7,872 98.46% WRITE-IN 123 1.54% Kennewick Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 2 Gary Long 7,989 98.85% WRITE-IN 93 1.15% Kennewick Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 3 Scott Carpenter 4,755 48.41% Marvin Kinney 5,022 51.13% WRITE-IN 45 0.46% Prosser Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 1 SUSAN L. REAMS 1,458 98.85% WRITE-IN 17 1.15% Prosser Public Hospital District Commissioner Pos. 2 Keith Sattler 1,476 98.66% WRITE-IN 20 1.34% Finley School District 53 Director District 1 DAWN SENGER 259 98.11% WRITE-IN 5 1.89% Finley School District 53 Director District 3 Julie Bussell 261 98.12% WRITE-IN 5 1.88% Finley School District 53 Director District 4 Timothy Goforth 256 98.46% WRITE-IN 4 1.54% KENNEWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT 17 Director No. 3 Dustin Petersen 2,700 37.29% Michael Connors 4,516 62.38% WRITE-IN 24 0.33% KENNEWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT 17 Director No. 4 Brittany Gledhill 5,035 69.81% Aaron Michele Massey 2,151 29.83% WRITE-IN 26 0.36%

KENNEWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT 17 Director No. 5 Josh Miller 4,030 57.74% Lisa Peppard 2,925 41.91% WRITE-IN 24 0.34% Kiona-Benton City School District 52 Director District 4 Gina M. Warner 542 72.46% WRITE-IN 206 27.54% Paterson School District 50 Director No. 3 Krista Goodall 32 100% WRITE-IN 0 Paterson School District 50 Director No. 4 Sarah Maddox 31 91.18% WRITE-IN 3 8.82% Paterson School District 50 Director No. 5 Taryn Hartley 28 70% Pat Tucker 12 30% WRITE-IN 0 RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 3 Chelsie Beck 5,547 62.04% Nino Kapitula 3,373 37.73% WRITE-IN 21 0.23% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 4 Katrina Waters 5,067 56.43% Kari Williams 3,890 43.32% WRITE-IN 22 0.25% RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT 400 Director No. 5 Jill Oldson 4,924 54.82% Gene Nemeth 4,041 44.99% WRITE-IN 17 0.19% Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Michelle O'Brien 746 59.21% Petra Atilano 512 40.63% WRITE-IN 2 0.16% Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Frank Ver Mulm 664 52.61% Monica Burnett 593 46.99% WRITE-IN 5 0.4% Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County. Rick James 532 42.59% Brian Weinmann 713 57.09% WRITE-IN 4 0.32% Plymouth Water District Commissioner Position 1 Steve C. Hale 25 92.59% WRITE-IN 2 7.41% Tri-City Estates Water Dist Commissioner Position 1 Brandee Kandle 40 95.24% WRITE-IN 2 4.76%

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BENTON, FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT Judge Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin C Diana Ruff 6,456 99.02% WRITE-IN 64 0.98% Total Votes 0 PORT OF KAHLOTUS Commissioner, District 2 William Harder Jr 59 85.51% Jon Andrewjeski 10 14.49% WRITE-IN 0 PORT OF KAHLOTUS Commissioner, District 3 James D. Moore 62 98.41% WRITE-IN 1 1.59% PORT OF PASCO Commissioner, District 1 Vicki Gordon 6,303 98.81% WRITE-IN 76 1.19% KAHLOTUS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 56 Director, District 1, Position 1 Melanie Ayers 52 98.11% WRITE-IN 1 1.89% KAHLOTUS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 56 Director, At Large, Position 4 Joe Roach 52 100% WRITE-IN 0 NORTH FRANKLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. J51 Director, District 1, Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Patricia Walker 473 73.11% Ciera Valdez 172 26.58% WRITE-IN 2 0.31% NORTH FRANKLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. J51 Director, District 2, Position 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Terry Utecht 527 98.87% WRITE-IN 6 1.13% NORTH FRANKLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. J51 Director, District 5, Position 5 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Jon Fox 529 98.69% WRITE-IN 7 1.31% SCHOOL DISTRICT 147 - OTHELLO Director District 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Kelli E. Camp 9 25% Aaron Gerber 27 75% WRITE-IN SCHOOL DISTRICT 147 - OTHELLO Director District 2 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Chris Baginski 34 100% WRITE-IN 0 SCHOOL DISTRICT 147 - OTHELLO Director Position 5 - at large *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Thalia D. Lemus-Deleon 20 60.61% Isauro Pruneda Jr. 13 39.39% WRITE-IN PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 1 Steve Norberg 1,603 58.65% Vincent Guerrero 1,128 41.27% WRITE-IN 2 0.07% PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR DISTRICT 2 John Kennedy 550 73.04% Gabriel Lucatero 201 26.69% WRITE-IN 2 0.27% PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, DIRECTOR, AT LARGE, POS. 5 Rosa Torres 3,225 43.11% Steve Simmons 4,243 56.72 WRITE-IN 13 0.17% STAR SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 54 Director, At Large, Position 1 Reed Wiswall 16 100% WRITE-IN 0 STAR SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 54 Director, At Large, Position 2 Steve Hallstrom 16 100% WRITE-IN 0 STAR SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 54 Director, At Large, Position 3 Nicole Van Hollebeke 15 100% WRITE-IN 0 SCHOOL DISTRICT 109 - WASHTUCNA Director Position 1 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Bridget Coon 0 WRITE-IN SCHOOL DISTRICT 109 - WASHTUCNA Director Position 2* Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Derrick Kehn 0 WRITE-IN 0 SCHOOL DISTRICT 109 - WASHTUCNA Director Position 3 *Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County. Alta Hunt 0 WRITE-IN 0 CITY OF CONNELL Councilmember, At Large, Position 5 Preston Hart 128 57.4% Patrice Hebel 94 42.15% WRITE-IN 1 0.45%

CITY OF CONNELL Councilmember, At Large, Position 6 Shelly Harper 148 66.37% David (Duey) Dixon 74 33.18% WRITE-IN 1 0.45% CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 2 Michael Robitaille 14 70% WRITE-IN 6 30% CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 4 James C Hagans 13 61.9% WRITE-IN 8 38.1% CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 5 Maria Cruzan 21 WRITE-IN 0 CITY OF KAHLOTUS Councilmember, At Large, Position 6 Shirley L. Ayers 10 45.45% WRITE-IN 12 54.55% CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 2 Agustin Garcia 17 100% WRITE-IN 0 CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 3 Brandon Eveland 17 100% WRITE-IN 0 CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 4 Jay Michael Dillard 15 100% WRITE-IN 0 CITY OF MESA Councilmember, At Large, Position 6, Mayor Jim Cronenwett 17 100% WRITE-IN 0 CITY OF PASCO DISTRICT 2 Councilmember, District 2, Position 2 J.R. Campos 344 42.26% Charles Grimm 470 57.74% WRITE-IN 0 CITY OF PASCO DISTRICT 3 Councilmember, District 3, Position 3 Irving Lee Brown Sr 649 36.77% Leo A. Perales 1,113 63.06% WRITE-IN 3 0.17% CITY OF PASCO DISTRICT 5 Councilmember, District 5, Position 5 David Milne 1,216 71.32% James Czebotar 487 28.56% WRITE-IN 2 0.12% CITY OF PASCO Councilmember, At Large, Position 7 Peter Harpster 3,588 58.13% Kim Lehrman 2,572 41.67% WRITE-IN 12 0.19% FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 1 Commissioner, At Large, Position 1 Burl Booker 149 98.68% WRITE-IN 2 1.32% FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 2 Commissioner, At Large, Position 2 Don Hentges 37 100% WRITE-IN 0 FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 3 Commissioner, At Large, Position 1 Todd Blackman 867 99.09% WRITE-IN 8 0.91% FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 3 Proposition No. 1 Approved 517 46.87% Rejected 586 53.13% FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT 4 Commissioner, At Large, Position 2 Jim Klaustermeyer Jr. 175 100% WRITE-IN 0 CEMETERY DISTRICT 1 Commissioner, At Large, Position 2 Rebecca (Becky) Cochrane 52 100% WRITE-IN 0 CEMETERY DISTRICT 2 Commissioner, At Large, Position 1 Carol Lindner 53 17.67% Amy K. Thompson 245 81.67% WRITE-IN 2 0.67% HOSPITAL DISTRICT 1 Commissioner, District 1, Position 1 Robert Andrews 688 99.42% WRITE-IN 4 0.58% HOSPITAL DISTRICT 1 Proposition No. 1 Approved 528 61.54% Rejected 330 38.46%

