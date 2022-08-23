College Place Students to Get Free Meals, Regardless of Income

College Place HS Stadium (CPPS) College Place HS Stadium (CPPS) loading...

The College Place School District (CPSD) announced that all students K-12 will have the option to receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-23 school year.

The district makes an announcement Tuesday, August 23rd.

According to information released by Jim Fry of the CPSD, all of the District's 1550 students will have the option.

The District says they are able to offer this because they're participating in what's called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. It offers the free option to selected school Districts that are part of the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.

Students, said Fry via the District release, will be able to participate without their families having to submit a financial eligibility statement.

The CPSD has three schools, Davis Elementary, John Sager Middle School, and College Place High School, which competes at the 1A level in the same league as Toppenish, Wapato, Zillah, Royal, Ki-Be, Connell, and others.

According to data from the OSPI, 50 percent of the students in the District are considered financially disadvantaged, which is one of the main reasons they are offering the program.