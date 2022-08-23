Deputies Locate Escaped Inmate

Lincoln County deputies arrested an escaped inmate late Tuesday morning.

They report 37-year-old Cody Magruder had escaped from the county jail in Davenport at around 8:30pm Monday. He was found just south of the Davenport city limits around 11:00 am.

Deputies first asked people in southeast Davenport to stay in their homes as they searched the area with K9s, and then made the same announcement for the town of Reardan.

Multiple witnesses reportedly saw Magruder and called law enforcement. He is being booked into the Lincoln County Jail on multiple felony charges.