Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas

The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide, and meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says there's more possible heavy rain in the Cascades this week. "We're looking for another round of showers and thunderstorms for the next three days for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday up in the Cascades," said Wolf. "And there is a slight chance that Wenatchee could be impacted as well."

Wolf says its not unusual for isolated thunderstorms to dump heavy rain. "Often the nature with thunderstorms, they tend to develop where you have just the right combination of moisture, lift and rising air," Wolf said. "And all those three ingredients came together yesterday up and around the Methow Valley."

Equipment is being mobilized to clear the slide and reopen Hart's Pass Road as quickly as possible.

The Forest Service says the road is very narrow with very few places to turnaround, so forest users are asked to stay off the road today while equipment works to clear the slide.

Hart's Pass Road is located just north of Mazama, off SR 20 in Okanogan County.

According to the outdoor recreational app AllTrails, vehicles traveling on the Hart's Pass Road must be street legal. OHVs, ATVs and four-wheelers that are not street legal are not allowed to drive on this road.

The site lists the road as an out and back trail, which is 44.5 miles long with elevation gain of 7,887 ft.