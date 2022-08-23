Aha! Airlines Ceases Flying

(Reno, NV) -- aha! Airlines, which flew nonstop between the Tri-Cities and Reno, Nevada, has ceased operations as of yesterday. The airline, which was a marketing name for ExpressJet, has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and stopped flying. The carrier cites a combination of market and economic conditions that led leadership to take the action. Below is the statement from the company, detailing how customers can obtain a refund for travel they were planning.
What To Do If You Have Travel Booked with aha!
As of August 22, 2022, aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code and ceased all flight operations. We regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.
What Aha! Customers Need to Know
Customers should contact their credit card company for a refund on tickets purchased for travel after August 23, 2022.
Unfortunately, we are unable to assist with alternative travel arrangements.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Customers who paid by credit card and do not receive substitute transportation should file a claim with their credit card company. Write to your credit card company at the address listed on your monthly statement for disputing a charge. (This might not be the address where you send your payment.) State your account number. Enclose a photocopy of the ticket, itinerary or receipt if possible, or indicate the price of the transportation and the date it was purchased. If the transportation was partially used, identify the used and unused segments. State that ExpressJet Airlines is in bankruptcy and has ceased operations, that you will not receive the services that you charged to your account, and that you are requesting a credit pursuant to the Fair Credit Billing Act. The credit card issuer must receive this notice no later than 60 days after the date that you received the first monthly statement that listed the ExpressJet Airlines charge, although credit card companies