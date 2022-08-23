Aha! Airlines Ceases Flying

Customers who paid by credit card and do not receive substitute transportation should file a claim with their credit card company. Write to your credit card company at the address listed on your monthly statement for disputing a charge. (This might not be the address where you send your payment.) State your account number. Enclose a photocopy of the ticket, itinerary or receipt if possible, or indicate the price of the transportation and the date it was purchased. If the transportation was partially used, identify the used and unused segments. State that ExpressJet Airlines is in bankruptcy and has ceased operations, that you will not receive the services that you charged to your account, and that you are requesting a credit pursuant to the Fair Credit Billing Act. The credit card issuer must receive this notice no later than 60 days after the date that you received the first monthly statement that listed the ExpressJet Airlines charge, although credit card companies