(The Center Square) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that upheld states’ rights to ban biological males who identify as females in girls’ and women's sports, Washington athletes and activists involved with the issue are looking to November for a chance to change state law.

The 6-3 decision delivers the latest setback for transgender rights, with the high court upholding bans from West Virginia and Idaho that restrict transgender athletes' participation in school sports.

“BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,” President Donald Trump, whose administration supports the bans, said in a Truth Social post.

Twenty-seven states have laws in place to protect girls’ sports, but Washington is among the remaining states that allow males who identify as females to participate in girls’ sports and enter girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms.

Washington voters could change that in November through an initiative on the ballot.

Initiative IL26-638, backed by Let's Go Washington, seeks to require middle and high school students to compete based on their biological sex assigned at birth, which would ban male students from joining girls' sports teams, regardless of how they identify.

Two female athletes who spoke out against males competing in their sports have taken center stage in promoting the initiative in Washington.

Seventeen-year-old Frances Staudt will be a senior at Tumwater High School for the 2026-27 school year. She refused to play against a male who identified as female on an opposing team in a basketball game and was subsequently investigated for harassment and bullying by the Tumwater School District and the WIAA for “misgendering” the athlete on the other team.

“We need the people of Washington state to stand up and protect us girls because, while [today’s ruling] is a very great accomplishment, and it was something that we were praying for and hoping for, it doesn't change anything in Washington as of now,” said Staudt in a Tuesday morning interview with The Center Square.

Sixteen-year-old Ahnaleigh Wilson will be a junior this fall at Eastmont High School in Wenatchee. She lost a state track meet title to a male who identifies as female in 8th grade and was the first student in Washington to speak out publicly against boys competing in girls’ sports.

“Throughout this whole process it’s been rewarding in a way, but also a lot of times it’s really hard. People call you a bigot, hateful, transphobic and a bunch of other comments that people leave in videos online mostly,” said Wilson Tuesday morning.

Elizabeth Wilson, Ahnaleigh’s mom, told The Center Square it has been difficult to see the attacks on her daughter.

“These girls have had a lot thrown at them, and standing up for what is right should not come to this. Ahnaleigh was the first female athlete here in Washington to stand up in eighth grade because she knew that this wasn’t right. It wasn’t fair and it’s not OK,” said Elizabeth Wilson.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh authored the opinion for the majority.

"Consistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the States may maintain women's and girls' sports for biological females. They may determine eligibility for women's and girls' sports based on biological sex," Kavanaugh wrote. "The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women's and girls' sports throughout America."

No Hate in WA State, a political campaign and coalition formed to oppose the LGW initiative concerning girls’ sports and another initiative related to parental rights, also set for a vote in November 2026, argues both initiatives are anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+, and detrimental to student safety.

“Washington’s blanket sports ban is the most extreme proposal of its kind in the country. Unlike the cases decided by the court today, it will require girls who wish to participate in sports to prove their sex through invasive genital examinations,” wrote No Hate in Washington State Campaign Manager Libby Watson in an email to The Center Square.

Let’s Go Washington says the No Hate group is spreading lies about the initiative.

“The initiative doesn’t state that girls will be subject to the exams that Hate in WA State is so pathetically pushing. In the routine sports exam that already takes place between a doctor and a patient, the doctor and student athlete will decide which avenue to determine their biological gender makes most sense. That can be a verification of their previous medical records, a blood test, a history of knowing the patient, or whatever method the patient and doctor determine,” wrote LGW’s Hallie Herzberg.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown posted a response to the SCOTUS ruling to social media.

“It’s dismaying that the court would permit states to discriminate against trans student athletes. This ruling does not change Washington law, and we will continue to uphold the rights and dignity of trans youth,” wrote Brown.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal also issued a statement which was emailed to The Center Square.

“Today’s decision reinforces Washington state’s ability to adopt and implement our own laws in alignment with our values,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Our Legislature has been clear: All students are welcome here.”

“While the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction does not oversee athletics in our state, the office is responsible for communicating, upholding, and enforcing the law. Superintendent Reykdal will continue to uphold Washington’s law unless or until the law changes. Should voters pass IL26-638 this November, it is likely to be challenged in court. OSPI will continue to communicate any changes to state law.”

Those at the center of the Washington fight are hoping voters will do just that.

“When we met with Chris Reykdal earlier this year, he said he couldn’t do anything because he had to uphold current law. So, if we are able to change things this November and it goes in the direction we’re hoping for, then we’ll see if he follows his word,” said Ahnaleigh Wilson.

“We’ll hold him to his word,” said her mom Elizabeth Wilson.

“I think it will go to show their true character. And we need the people of the state of Washington to vote yes,” said Frances Staudt.