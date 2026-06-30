(The Center Square) - Seattle Councilwoman Debora Juarez atoned to residents of North Aurora Avenue Tuesday for the city’s slow response to gun violence tied to sex trafficking that has increased over several months.

“I want to apologize to the folks of Aurora Avenue, east and west, that it took so long to have a legislative response, emergency legislation when you were experiencing gun violence. And we have seen it all over the city," said Juarez, who represents the district that includes the Aurora area.

Juarez’s comments came right before the Seattle City Council passed emergency legislation Tuesday afternoon expanding the city’s authority to temporarily close residential streets to deter public safety issues.

The ordinance permits the Seattle Department of Transportation director, in consultation with the city's police chief, to restrict traffic to prevent criminal activity from happening in or emanating from a specific street. Previously, the city code only allowed alleyway closures.

This legislative action follows a surge in Aurora-area shootings in May that prompted frustrated neighbors to erect makeshift barriers to block the residential streets off North Aurora Avenue.

Aurora Avenue area resident Jake Wallack was among more than a dozen residents who appeared before the City Council on May 26 to plead with city officials to do something.

Wallack said he had been complaining to Wilson’s office and city council members for six months to no avail.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and the City Council held a joint press conference on June 11 to support a street-closing plan and other actions, including hiring a new King County prosecutor to address prostitution and gun violence in the corridor. Much of the plan will require additional legislative approvals.

The city's ability to close streets is only the beginning of what needs to be a coordinated approach to addressing issues on Aurora Avenue, said City Councilman Bob Kettle, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, before voting to approve the emergency measure on Tuesday.

He said the city needs to increase police staffing and health and human services officials need to have a greater presence on Aurora Avenue to address prostitution.

“We need to have a comprehensive approach,” he said.