Hit And Run Victim’s Car Found Along I-84 Near The Dalles

The chances may be slim, but Oregon State Police are hoping drivers who were headed west on I-84 last Friday (August 19th) will come forward.

The woman was struck in the early morning hours

Oregon State Police say the pedestrian, identified as 43-year-old Jennifer Johnson of Wellpenit, WA was apparently walking along the side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle sometime between the hours of 4 and 5:20 AM. OSP says she was discovered around 9 AM, investigative forensics indicate she'd been there for at least four hours before a driver spotted her.

She was found near mile marker 89, east of The Dalles.

Later Troopers found her car parked alongside the road some distance further back. It's the car pictured in our story. The OSP believes it's likely Johnson was struck by a driver who thought they'd hit an animal. Anyone who has any information or was perhaps traveling on I-84 during those hours on August 19th should call 800-442-0776.

Troopers did not say why Johnson was apparently walking on the shoulder, no information as to whether her car had broken down or become disabled. The investigation continues.