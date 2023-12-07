The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says Deborah Hansen has been found. No other details have been released.

Original Story

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in locating a 47-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Sunnyslope area at 4:45am Wednesday.

Image of Deborah Hansen from Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Deborah Hansen was driving a grey 2012 Ford Expedition that was later found abandoned in the Apple Capital Loop Trail parking lot off Empire Ave in East Wenatchee.

Hansen is 5’6”, 160lbs, with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white North Face winter jacket.

Anyone who can assist in locating Hansen is asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 509-667-6845.