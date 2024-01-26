Over the last two years Yakima Police have increased speed emphasis patrols trying to slow drivers and cut the number of serious crashes. Police officials say they believe the patrols are making a big impact on how people drive within Yakima city limits.

SOME NUMBERS ARE UP SOME ARE DOWN BUT POLICE SAY THE PATROLS ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The most recent statistics available from the Yakima Police Department show officers made 25,237 traffic stops in 2022 compared with 39,712 in 2023 which represents a 57% increase in patrols. That increase helped police find more impaired drivers. 453 people were arrested for DUI in 2022 but there was a 28% increase in 2023 to 579 DUI arrests.

attachment-crash1 KIT News/Yakima Police loading...

RED LIGHT CRASHES ARE A BIG PROBLEM IN YAKIMA BUT NUMBERS ARE DOWN

Police say the biggest problem is the number of crashes the city sees every day and the large number of people who get in crashes because they don't stop for a red light. Yakima Police recorded 1,912 collisions in 2022 but 1,819 in 2023 representing a 5% decrease. Officers also investigated 873 red light crashes in 2022 but they dropped to 837 red light crashes in 2023 which police say is a 4% drop from the previous year.

The patrols continue 7 days a week in the city of Yakima and in the city of Union Gap.

attachment-redcrash2 KIT News/Yakima Police loading...

