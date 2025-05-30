OMG. There's no other way to express it for me. A very famous A-List Spokane, Washington native celebrity is out here slanging her bathwater and things. I find this news (shout out to CNN and Google Trends for the initial scoop) to be both strange and highly hilarious at the same time.

Sydney Sweeney just inked a deal with Dr. Squatch soaps and that right there is my first clue that this collaboration is going to be cheeky. I'll share with you in just a minute about how you can get your hands on the soap.

Sydney teamed up with the makeup line LANEIGE recently to promote their beauty and face care line collaboration.

Sydney Sweeney and LANEIGE Celebrate Bouncy & Firm Serum Launch At La La Land Kind Cafe Sydney Sweeney and LANEIGE Celebrate Bouncy Firm Serum Launch at the La La Land Kind Cafe. Getty Images for LANEIGE loading...

Dr. Squatch Celebrity Collaborations Aren't New

Dr. Squatch soaps teamed up with Sydney back in 2024 when she helped them promote a new line of body washes available at "The Walmarts", as I like to call them.

Sydney Sweeney is not the only Pacific Northwest celebrity that has teamed up with the soap company. NFL quarterback, Justin Herbet, who plays for the L.A. Chargers is from Eugene, Oregon. He pumped up the line of Dr. Squatch face washes back in 2023.

I actually bought one of Dr. Squatch's soaps before (even though it plainly says "Men's Soap" on the front. They had me at bourbon, plus, I thought the smell of it was rather unisex!

Dr. Squatch Wood Barrel Maple Bourbon Soap drsquatch.com loading...

[newsletter[

People with Bath Water Fetishes, Please Come to the Front of the Room

Sydney is giving away a bar of soap that has some of her real-life bath water (ew). Heads up if you thought you were going to bum-rush the Dr. Squatch website and buy a bar of this soap: There is only ONE bar of this in existence. You have to enter their contest for a chance at getting it.

READ NEXT→→ Hollywood Celebrities That Own Homes in Washington State |