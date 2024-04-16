Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of shimmering wonders at the highly anticipated 2024 Gem Show, hosted by the esteemed Lakeside Gem & Mineral Club. Held at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, WA, on Saturday, April 20th, and Sunday, April 21st, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for gem enthusiasts of all ages. Make sure to mark your calendars for this spectacular event that transforms the fairgrounds into a dazzling paradise of all things gem-related. Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply looking for a fun weekend activity, the Gem Show offers something for everyone.

Affordable Admission

With adult admission priced at just $5 for both days and children 14 and under entering free with a paid adult admission, attending the Gem Show is an affordable outing for the entire family. Prepare to embark on a journey through a mesmerizing world of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and exquisite jewelry. Prepare to be captivated as you explore the 40 collectors' exhibits showcasing an array of rare and stunning gems from around the world. From vibrant fluorescent displays to meticulously crafted jewelry pieces, each exhibit offers a glimpse into the breathtaking beauty of Earth's treasures. And participate in one of the silent auctions for a chance to take home a precious gemstone treasure.

Kid's Korner Delights

For young gem enthusiasts, the Kid's Korner awaits with an assortment of games and crafts designed to ignite their imagination. Don't miss the opportunity to crack open a geode. Experience the thrill of hands-on activities with demonstrations ranging from cabochon fashioning to jewelry fabrication. Witness skilled artisans transform raw materials into exquisite works of art right before your eyes, and gain insight into the intricate process behind creating stunning gemstone jewelry.

An Unforgettable Experience

As the 27th annual show, the 2024 Gem Show is set to surpass all expectations, offering an unparalleled opportunity to marvel at the beauty of Earth's treasures. Whether you're a seasoned gem aficionado or simply seeking a fun weekend adventure, this event is not to be missed. For more info on the show go to Lakeside's website.

So, gather your family, grab your cash, and prepare to be dazzled by the splendor of the 2024 Gem Show. With its promise of captivating exhibits, engaging activities, and endless treasures waiting to be discovered, it's an experience that promises to shine bright in your memories for years to come. We'll see you there!

