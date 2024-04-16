WA Says NO To Foam Takeout Containers and Foam Coolers Soon

When I initially read the headline, I thought it was a joke. It's not.

And, it's not something I would joke about. Beginning June 1st, Washington is banning the sale and distribution of plastic foam containers. Foam coolers, coffee cups, trays, plates, bowls, and other containers made with polystyrene will be illegal to use in the state.

Last year, Washington banned the use of plastic foam packing peanuts and other loose fill packing material.

Exemptions to the ban include trays for specific raw foods such as meat, egg cartons, containers for shipping medications, biological materials and medical devices, and containers for shipping perishable goods from wholesale or retail businesses.

Why is this ban necessary?

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, polystyrene materials are difficult to recycle and it's an expensive process. The foam containers aren't accepted in Washington's recycling programs. So, the materials end up in landfills.

When the ban goes into effect, businesses will not be allowed to sell or distribute plastic foam materials. They won't be allowed to distribute any excess stock they already have. So, how will the ban be enforced? According to the Washington State Department of Ecology:

We will respond to non-compliant businesses, institutions, manufacturers, and distributors with education, resources, and technical assistance. Though we intend to provide assistance in gaining compliance whenever possible, repeated and continuous non-compliance may result in up to a $250 fine.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $1,000.

If you're a fan of those economical, useful foam coolers we see at the grocery store, you better snag them up today. As of June 1st, they won't be around.

