See Washington DOT Crews Still Digging Out of Deep Winter Snow

These WSDOT crews are still digging out of snow deeper than their equipment.

Washington SR-410 Chinook Pass Update from WSDOT

Crews have been working to dig out SR-410 for a few weeks now but still have a long way to go before completely opening. This area of road is usually one of the first sections to close and the last to open during the winter months of the Washington Cascade mountains. One of the first steps is for avalanche control to remove the snow from the higher elevations above the highway. Once the avalanche danger has been removed, huge WSDOT blower plows start the long process of removing the deep snow. You can see from the pictures that the snow is even taller than the huge equipment used to remove it.

WSDOT Wants SR-410 Drivers to Know These 4 Things

Recently, the Washington Department of Transportation sent a message through social media to drivers wanting to travel through Chinook Pass and are frustrated by the delays. The Washington State Department of Transportation wants travelers in the area to please remember to stay out of closed sections, especially during the weekday hours. They also want people to stay patient even though they can not yet estimate an official opening date estimation for Chinook Pass to be completely open. It is just too soon to tell with so much still left to remove and the unpredictability of nature. Until then, enjoy as much of the northern Cascade mountains with open roadways still safe to visit this time of year.